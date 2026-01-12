/Is Lohri 2026 a public holiday in India? State-wise list revealed-Check inside

Lohri is celebrated annually on January 13, marking the end of winter and the arrival of the rabi harvest season. It is widely celebrated harvest festivals of North India, which include Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi, with joy, gratitude, warmth, and fresh beginnings.

On this day, people, including children, across India enjoy their holiday after they get a break from offices and schools. But several states neither celebrate nor get a break in their work or educational places. However, it is not a nationally gazetted holiday in India, but it is a public holiday in specific northern states. In this article, we will explore and try to determine which state in India will have a holiday to celebrate Lohri 2026.

Lohri holidays in Punjab and Haryana

Lohri holds major cultural importance in Punjab and Haryana, where it is observed as a compulsory public holiday for schools and offices. In 2026, students are expected to get time off to take part in traditional celebrations such as bonfires and kite flying.

Winter break in Delhi and NCR

Schools in Delhi and the NCR usually observe winter holidays in early January. Owing to harsh cold conditions, the break may be extended to include Lohri, with many government schools likely to remain closed until January 15 to accommodate Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

Pongal and Makar Sankranti break in South India

In southern states, Makar Sankranti is widely celebrated as Pongal, particularly in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka generally announce multi-day school closures for the four-day harvest festival. Final dates will be confirmed in the 2026 academic calendars issued by state education departments.

State-wise school holiday overview (January 2026)