/Diwali 2025: Celebrations to begin on October 20 across US, UK, and Canada

The Hindu Festival of Light, Diwali, is celebrated on Monday, October 20, across most regions, including India, the United States and Canada. The date is determined depending on the Amavasya Tithi (new moon day), which falls on October 20 at 7:08 PM and ends at 8:18 PM IST. Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance, light over darkness. It is observed with lights and firecrackers, the exchange of sweets and gifts.

When is Diwali in India, the US, the UK and Canada

Due to the difference in time zones, there is some confusion about the exact date and time of the festivals in different continents.

USA: In New York, Chicago, the Diwali celebration, including the Laxmi Puja Muhrat, is on October 20, local Eastern Time (EDT) scheduled from 7:09 PM to 8:39 PM

UK: In London, the Diwali celebration, including the Laxmi Puja Muhrat, will be on October 20, in British Summer Time (BST) from 6:48 PM to 8:26 PM.

Canada: In Toronto, Canada, the Diwali celebration, including the Laxmi Puja Muhrat, will start from 7:31 PM and 9:04 PM in local EDT.

India: In India, the timing for Laxmi Puja is crucial; it will start from 7:08 PM and end at 8:18 PM by Indian Standard Time (IST) in New Delhi, and it will vary by half an hour across different cities in India.





