/Dhanteras 2025: 5 cultural beliefs that keep gold at the heart of prosperity

Buying gold on Dhanteras is a tradition rooted deeply in culture. Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali and the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. Buying gold on this day symbolises health, protection, and prosperity.
Dhanteras marks the start of Diwali, the festival of lights that honours Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth. On this day, it is believed Lakshmi emerged from the cosmic ocean during the Samudra Manthan. Buying gold is seen as inviting her blessings into homes to bring prosperity and abundance for the entire year.
Dhanteras also celebrates Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and health, who appeared carrying a pot of Amrita (the nectar of immortality). In some tales, his pot is golden, connecting gold purchases to prayers for good health and long life, making gold a symbol of complete well-being.
One legend tells of King Hima’s son, saved from a snakebite because his wife placed all her gold at the door. The shining gold blinded Yama, the god of death, protecting him. This story links gold with protection from harm and evil, adding a powerful spiritual meaning to its possession.
Beyond tradition, gold is valued for its stability. It is a reliable investment that retains value against inflation and economic uncertainty. Owning gold offers families a sense of financial security that can last for generations, acting as a safeguard in difficult times.
Buying and gifting gold on Dhanteras carries emotional significance. Families often present gold ornaments as blessings to daughters and daughters-in-law, passing down legacy and reinforcing family relationships. Gold connects generations through tradition and shared hope for the future.