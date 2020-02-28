IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad, schedule and players to watch out!

Royal Challengers Bangalore Photograph:( Twitter )
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad, Full schedule - Newly rejuvenated RCB is promised to showcase its class in this years Indian Premier League under the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
Also read: IPL 2020 schedule: Date, time and venue of all the matches
Squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad
Coach: Simon Katich
Players to watch out: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn
Fixtures:
March 31
08:00 PM
Match 3, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
April 5
04:00 PM
Match 8, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
April 7
08:00 PM
Match 11, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 10
08:00 PM
Match 14, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
April 14
08:00 PM
Match 19, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
April 18
08:00 PM
Match 23, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
April 22
08:00 PM
Match 28, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
April 25
08:00 PM
Match 31, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
April 27
08:00 PM
Match 34, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
May 3
04:00 PM
Match 40, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab
May 5
08:00 PM
Match 43, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
May 10
08:00 PM
Match 49, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
May 14
08:00 PM
Match 53, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
May 17
08:00 PM
Match 56, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians