IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad, schedule and players to watch out!

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals' squad, Full schedule -
Rajasthan Royals won the first edition of the Indian Premier League. They have made some expensive purchases this year and star players like Ben Stokes and Steve Smith will definitely pose as a major threat to the other teams.
Squad: Steve Smith (captain), Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Anuj Rawat, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye
Coach: Andrew McDonald and Shane Warne as team mentor
Players to watch out: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer
April 2
08:00 PM
Match 5, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
April 5
08:00 PM
Match 9, Guwahati,
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
April 9
08:00 PM
Match 13, Guwahati,
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
April 12
04:00 PM
Match 16, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
April 15
08:00 PM
Match 20, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
April 18
08:00 PM
Match 23, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
April 21
08:00 PM
Match 27, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 25
08:00 PM
Match 31, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
April 29
08:00 PM
Match 36, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab
May 2
08:00 PM
Match 39, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
May 4
08:00 PM
Match 42, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
May 8
08:00 PM
Match 46, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
May 11
08:00 PM
Match 50, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
May 13
08:00 PM
Match 52, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals