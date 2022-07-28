West Bengal: Enforcement Directorate seizes huge cash, gold from Arpita Mukherjee's residence

West Bengal officials said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash worth $270 million including gold jewellery from an apartment linked Arpita Mukherjee who is considered a close aide of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee.

Arpita Mukherjee was arrested last week after cash was found stashed her residence in Tollygunge flat during a raid. Officials said documents were also seized as the Calcutta High Court directed India's top investigating agency the CBI to probe alleged irregularities in recruitment of Group-C and D staff including teachers recruited in government schools with the ED tracking the money trail. Partha Chatterjee was the education minister when the alleged irregularities occurred.

ED officials had earlier seized over $210 million in cash from another flat of Arpita Mukherjee sending political shockwaves across the state. Reports claim nearly $500 million has been recovered two homes of Arpita Mukherjee.

Reports said the ED conducted raids in at least three locations around capital Kolkata and recovered huge sums of money. Arpita had reportedly informed ED officials about the properties. TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya who was the ex-president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education was also grilled by officials.

Reports claim ED officials used counting machines after large tranche of cash was seized including land documents during the raid. A special court had remanded Partha Chatterjee who is considered a powerful minister and his aide Arpita Mukherjee in ED custody till August 3.

Partha Chatterjee who is currently in ED's custody holds several state ministries including information technology and electronics, commerce & industry and public enterprises & industrial reconstruction.

(With inputs from Agencies)

