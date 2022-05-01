PM Modi to embark on Europe visit on May 2, will meet top leaders

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon embark on a visit to Europe and will have 25 hectic engagements in his three-day travel. His schedule will be full as he will meet eight world leaders from seven countries. He will also meet global business leaders and Indian diaspora.

PM Modi will be visiting Germany, Denmark and France May 2 onwards.

Germany is one of the economic powerhouses in Europe. PM Modi will attend sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. He will also meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This will be first meet of the two leaders after Olaf Scholz became German Chancellor.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is sure to be mentioned as the leaders' meet.

Dr Tobias Lindner, Minister of State in Germany's Federal Foreign Office concurred as spoke with WION's Principle Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibbal.

"For sure you cannot meet these days without talking about Ukraine because it has impact on international rules-based order and we believe it is in the interest of all countries in the planet to uphold territorial integrity and sovereignty. For sure will have exchange with Indian colleagues on that and we more pull than push India on that term. Also trying to talk about possible implications of that war in other regions of the world," he said.

Prime Minister Modi will be spending one night each in Germany and Denmark while two nights in flight.

In Paris, Modi will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected to the top post in a fiercely-fought presidential election.

In Berlin, the prime minister will hold bilateral talks with Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, and the two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), the MEA had said in a statement.

