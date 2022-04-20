Kashmir breaking all records in watermelon sales during Ramadan

Breaking all records in the fruits sale, Jammu and Kashmir has been selling watermelons worth Rs 50 million (US $6,56,000 approx.) every day in the Kashmir valley during the month of Ramadan (which started on April 2 and will last till May 2)

According to the official data, more than 100 trucks carrying watermelon made a stoppage at the Fruit Mandi of Srinagar.

The produce is being brought from various Indian states, including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

''We have been making watermelon sales worth Rs 50 million every day. In the month of Ramadan, it's very warm and the demand for this fruit increases a lot. This time of the year, the produce is mainly coming from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra,'' said Bashir Ahmad, President, Fruit Mandi, Kashmir.

The Fruit Mandi has around 300 shops, of which 70 per cent of the shops have started dealing with watermelons, helping the sellers make a brisk business.

According to the officials, Kashmir is one of the biggest consumers of watermelon in the country. And since the produce is brought from far-flung states, the price goes up. Officials say the cost will come down once the produce starts coming from Punjab.

''The transportation cost of watermelon is steep. Kashmiris love watermelon and I think if we compare it across the country, most of the sale takes place in Kashmir alone,'' Ahmad said.