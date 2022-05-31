Dr Subhash Chandra files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan as BJP supported candidate

Essel Group Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra on Tuesday filed his nomination for re-election to the Upper House from Rajasthan as a BJP candidate.

Dr Subhash Chandra, who filed his nomination papers from Rajasthan, is the second BJP candidate from the state.

Earlier, the party had fielded Ghanshyam Tiwari for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan. The maximum number of seats is in Uttar Pradesh with polls to be held for eleven vacancies.

Subhash Chandra filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections in Rajasthan as a BJP candidate.

The states where the biennial elections will take place are: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana.

The BJP's list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls has prominent names missing including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. The polls for the Upper House will be held next month on June 10. The BJP has so far released the names of 22 candidates in the three lists.

According to the Election Commission of India, the notification for the biennial elections has been issued on May 24, 2022, while the last date for making nominations is May 31, 2022.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 3 while the counting of votes will be held on June 10.