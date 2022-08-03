BSP has decided to support Jagdeep Dhankhar in vice presidential poll: Mayawati

As Indian lawmakers seek to appoint the next vice president, Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) chief Mayawati announced her party's support to NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"Keeping in mind the larger public interest and the party movement, the Bahujan Samaj Party has decided to support Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice presidential poll," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, 71, had filed his nomination papers for the vice president's post two weeks ago. Dhankhar is a former West Bengal governor and played a key role for the BJP in Rajasthan. Dhankhar was a lawyer in India's Supreme Court before entering politics.

Dhankhar was a minister during Chandra Shekhar's government. Dhankhar joined the BJP as Ashok Gehlot rose in the Congress party and eventually became Rajasthan chief minister.

The opposition has reportedly pitched Margaret Alva, 77, for the vice president's post. The vice presidential elections are slated to take place on August 6. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's term ends on August 10.

