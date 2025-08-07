/Zomato's Deepinder Goyal weighs in on reason behind Trump's tariffs, suggests solutions

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on Thursday weighed in on US President Donald Trump's announcement of additional tariffs against India, attributing the move to the global powers' bid to bully New Delhi. He said that these powers want India to "stay in your lane," and the only way to ward them off is to become "an unapologetic superpower" in the world.

"Every few years, the world reminds us of our place. A threat here, a tariff there. But the message is the same: stay in your lane, India. Global powers will always bully us, unless we take our destiny into our own hands. And the only way to do that is if we collectively decide to become the world's largest, most unapologetic superpower in the world. In the economy, in technology, in defense, and most importantly, in ambition," Deepinder Goyal wrote on X.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order levying a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the United States. He imposed the tariffs because India had been buying oil from Russia.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump imposed another 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi's purchase of weapons and discounted crude oil.

Reacting to the additional tariff, India said that the US action was unreasonable and New Delhi would protect its national interests.

It said that the United States chose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries had also taken to protect their national interests.