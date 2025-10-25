/Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu appeals Indians to return, cites data on their huge fiscal contribution to US

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has urged the Indian diaspora to return to India, saying the country needs its brightest minds to help build a strong future, and has cited new research that reveals that Indian immigrants and their descendants contribute an average of $1.7 million to the US federal budget over 30 years—the highest among all immigrant communities. Citing the new data on the fiscal contributions of immigrants in Western economies, Vembu said that Indian talent has powered growth abroad for long, and now it is time for some of that expertise to return home. The Zoho founder made the remarks after economist Daniel Di Martino, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute in the US, shared the data of his new research about the financial and economic contributions of Indian immigrants to the Western economies, including the US, where it is the highest among all immigrant communities.

Vembu wrote on X, “Indian immigrants make the highest fiscal contribution to their host nation, as the chart below shows. India sent her best.”

He then urged the next generation of Indian-origin professionals to consider building their futures in India instead of abroad. “I hope India retains its best in the next generation. India also should attract some of the talent that left,” he wrote.

“From the migrant perspective, why stay where you are not welcome? Bharat Mata wants you, needs you and welcomes you! Come home, let’s create a strong and prosperous Bharat,” he added.

Vembu’s post triggers online debate

The Zoho founder’s comments sparked a debate online, with many users supporting his appeal and arguing that India can now absorb global expertise thanks to its fast-growing tech and startup ecosystem.

“The opportunity to build India into a global powerhouse is massive right now. With the right ecosystem and opportunities, many would happily return home to contribute to the nation that shaped them,” said one user.

“They should take inspiration looking at people like you @svembu. They can come back and live wherever they want personally. All our infrastructure is getting better and will all be soon world-class,” commented another.