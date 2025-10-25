Google Preferred
At least two killed, several injured in mass shooting at North Carolina party

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Oct 25, 2025, 20:58 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 21:24 IST
At least two killed, several injured in mass shooting at North Carolina party

Representative image. Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

At least two people were killed and several others were critically injured in a shooting at a large weekend party in southeastern North Carolina, the police said on Saturday (Oct 25).

At least two people were killed and several others were critically injured in a shooting at a large weekend party in southeastern North Carolina, the police said on early Saturday (Oct 25). According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office, 13 people were shot in the incident, which took place in a rural area outside of Maxton, about 95 miles southwest of Raleigh near the South Carolina border.

“There is no current threat to the community as this appears to have been an isolated incident,” the statement added.

The shooting happened just before 3 am on Saturday. Reportedly, more than 150 people fled the scene before the law enforcement officers arrived. No arrests have been announced by the authorities, and no information regarding the identity of the victims has been released immediately.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time,” Wilkins said.

(more details to follow)

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content.

