Zika virus in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh: Number of cases climbs to 10

Six additional persons in India's Kanpur tested positive for the Zika virus, bringing the total number of cases in the district to ten.

According to authorities, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the health department to maintain careful monitoring to prevent the disease from spreading.

The chief minister directed officials to focus more on combating infectious illnesses, saying that regular and thorough door-to-door sanitization and fogging efforts should be carried out to prevent mosquito breeding.

Unlike before, when three of the four patients were Indian Air Force (IAF) members, all of the new instances are among civilians.

A pregnant lady is one of the new patients who has been placed under 24-hour supervision.

The first Zika virus case was announced in Kanpur on October 25.

The national government has dispatched a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur since the first incidence.

Mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint discomfort, malaise, or a headache are symptoms of this disease, which is caused by a virus spread mostly by Aedes mosquitoes that bite during the day.

(With inputs from agencies)