Zika virus cases reported in Kerala: Symptoms, prevention and treatment

A 24-year-old pregnant lady has been diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in Kerala, according to State Health Minister Veena George.

This is the first case of mosquito-borne disease in the coastal state.

Thiruvananthapuram has 13 other suspected cases of the virus, according to the minister, who added that the government was waiting for confirmation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

Of the 19 samples sent from Thiruvananthapuram, 13 health workers, including doctors, are suspected to be positive for Zika, the minister said.

The tests conducted at the hospital confirmed that she was positive following which her samples were sent to NIV, Pune.

Symptoms:

According to the Mathrubhumi news portal, the samples were taken for testing after a 24-year-old pregnant woman sought treatment late last month with symptoms such as fever, headache, and red spots on her skin.

Treatment and Prevention

The Zika virus has no specific therapy or vaccine, and the development of a Zika vaccine is still a work in progress.People experiencing symptoms should get lots of rest, drink plenty of fluids, and "treat pain and fever with simple drugs," according to the UN health agency. Infection with the Zika virus can only be avoided by avoiding mosquito bites.

