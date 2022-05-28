'Zero tolerance of terrorism': India slams Islamic Nations group for comments on court ruling on Yasin Malik

India has slammed the comments made by OIC-IPHRC (Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission) criticising New Delhi for the court ruling against Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik.

Highlighting that the world seeks zero-tolerance against the menace, India urged the organisation not to justify terrorism in any manner.

According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, ''India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC today criticising India for the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik.''

''Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the Court.''

''The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it in any manner,'' he added.

Yasin Malik, a terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir, was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rupees 10 lakh or $12870 in a terror funding case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court recently.

After his conviction, two militants affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group shot dead 35-year-old television and social-media artist, Amreen Bhat.

Authorities severed internet connections in the city and police fired tear gas near Malik's home to disperse scattered groups of protesters, who shouted slogans demanding his freedom.

Malik, who was sentenced to life imprisonment twice, was the best-known separatist of the Kashmir valley. He renounced violence in 1994 to campaign peacefully for the "liberation" of the region. He was first arrested in 1990 by Indian forces and has spent several years in different jails since.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: