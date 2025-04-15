Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a zero-tolerance policy on arbitrary school fee hikes, warning that harassment of parents and students will not be tolerated.

During a public interaction, parents from Queen Mary School in Model Town complained about their children being expelled after objecting to unjustified fee increases.

The Chief Minister took swift action, directing officials to inform the school that its registration will be cancelled.

In a video shared by the Delhi CM, she said that the schools cannot increase the fee unfairly and threaten students.

"There are rules and regulations (for fee hikes) that must be followed. If any school is found indulging in all these, it will have to suffer. We will issue notices to all schools we have received complaints about," she told the media earlier.

आज जनसंवाद कार्यक्रम के दौरान क्वीन मैरी स्कूल, मॉडल टाउन से संबंधित एक मामला सामने आया, जिसमें बच्चों के परिजनों ने गलत तरीके से फीस वसूली और बच्चों को स्कूल से निकाले जाने की शिकायत दर्ज की।



इस विषय पर तुरंत संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित अधिकारियों को तत्काल जांच कर कड़ी और आवश्यक… pic.twitter.com/gVThK6jFTn — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 15, 2025

'Any form of injustice will be tackled with zero tolerance policy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

In a post on X, Gupta said, "Today, during the public dialogue programme, a case related to Queen Mary School, Model Town came up, in which parents of children lodged a complaint regarding wrong collection of fees and expulsion of children from the school. Taking immediate cognizance of this matter, the concerned officials have been instructed to conduct immediate investigation and take strict and necessary action."

"Any form of injustice, exploitation and irregularity will be tackled with a zero tolerance policy. Our pledge is clear -- every child should get justice, respect and quality education," she added.

This comes amid the Opposition AAP's allegations that the BJP was "ruining" education.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday (Apr 13), took a veiled dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party over its Gujarat model, Kejriwal said that the saffron party wants to keep the entire country "illiterate".

"This is the Gujarat model. This is the BJP model, which they want to implement in the entire country. This is the double-engine model. They want to keep the entire country illiterate. You tell me one state where they have a government, and they have not ruined education there," Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, said in a post on X.

He further alleged that the BJP was "destroying" the education system in Delhi too.

"Under this model, they are now trying to destroy the education system of Delhi as well," Kejriwal said.

'Delhi at the mercy of the education mafia': Kejriwal

Kejriwal, on Friday (Apr 11), said that the education system has "fallen into the clutches" of the mafias under the BJP government after several private schools allegedly announced a fee hike.

Reacting to several protests being held by parents over the fee hike, Kejriwal said, "The people of Delhi are once again completely at the mercy of the education mafia. How dare the education mafia mistreat our children? Because the leaders and ministers are in their pockets -- just like they used to be before our government came to power."

(With inputs from agencies)