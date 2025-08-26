Google Preferred
Published: Aug 26, 2025, 01:14 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 01:14 IST
Zelensky thanks PM Modi, says Ukraine counts on India for support in war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky extended his gratitude to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day.

 

"We appreciate India’s dedication to peace and dialogue. Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India’s contribution," Zelensky wrote on X.

"Every decision that strengthens diplomacy leads to better security not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," he added by sharing the image of the letter by PM Modi.

