/Zee Entertainment appoints Tushar Vohra as Chief AI and Transformation Officer, doubles down on tech pivot

Fortifying its commitment to transform into a Technology Company with AI at the core of its growth and innovation strategy, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z') has appointed Tushar Vohra as Chief AI and Transformation Officer to enhance its technological capabilities. In this role, Tushar will lead the Company's AI and transformation approach, driving technology adoption and enterprise-wide initiatives to enhance business performance across platforms. He will be based at the Company’s headquarters in Mumbai and will report to Mukund Galgali, Deputy CEO & Chief Financial

Officer.



Leveraging his expertise, Tushar will strengthen the Company’s AI strategy and enterprise transformation roadmap, with a sharp focus on driving technology adoption at scale and embedding AI-led capabilities across key processes. As ‘Z’ transitions into a Technology Company that seamlessly combines the power of content and creativity, it remains committed towards boosting capabilities that can improve operational efficiencies and nurture innovation. With enhanced technological prowess, the Company aims to offer more personalised and immersive entertainment experiences across platforms, enabling it to garner a higher share in the Attention Economy.

As part of this strategic transformation, the Company has also strengthened its

technology and AI leadership team.

The following technology professionals and domain experts have been onboarded and will report to Tushar:



• Tony Thomas, Head – AI & Transformation: Tony brings over 18 years of experience in AI-led transformation, cloud infrastructure, DevOps and quality engineering, with expertise in driving large-scale technology transformation, platform scalability and operational efficiencies.



Ashutosh Shukla, Head – Operations Transformation: Ashutosh brings over 24 years of experience in technology leadership, business operations and digital transformation, with expertise spanning AI, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and enterprise-wide transformation initiatives.



• Vivek Pandey, Transformation Lead – Advertisement Operations and Advertisement Sales: Vivek brings extensive experience in digital platforms, advertising technology, revenue strategy and business transformation, with expertise in building scalable monetisation platforms, driving advertising efficiencies and optimising sales operations.

Together, the newly appointed leaders will work closely with Tushar to accelerate AI adoption, strengthen enterprise-wide technology capabilities and drive the Company's transformation agenda.



Commenting on the appointments, Mukund Galgali, Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “At 'Z', our ambition is to harness technology as a catalyst for innovation and growth. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, building differentiated experiences and a more agile operating ecosystem will be critical to sustaining long-term success. Tushar and his team come with a strong track record of leading technology and transformation initiatives, and the appointments reflect our commitment to embed future-facing capabilities across the business. We look forward to the value that the team will create as we advance our strategic priorities."



Tushar Vohra, Chief AI & Transformation Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. added, “Artificial Intelligence and technology-led innovations present an immense opportunity to transform business processes and create meaningful impact across the value chain. I am delighted to join ‘Z’ to advance its vision of transitioning into a future-ready Company powered by technology and innovation. I look forward to working closely with the teams to accelerate the

transformation agenda, build scalable capabilities and contribute towards driving sustainable growth for the Company.”

About Tushar Vohra

Tushar has over two decades of experience across technology and digital transformation. Previously, Tushar held leadership roles at several leading organisations, wherein he led Product, Engineering and Operations across digital

platforms while driving AI-led transformation initiatives at scale.