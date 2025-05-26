YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, accused of ‘spying for Pak’, sent to 14-day judicial custody by Hisar court

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra who was arrested by Hisar Police earlier this month for allegedly spying for Pakistan, has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a court in Haryana’s Hisar on Monday.

Malhotra was produced in court after the forensic report of her electronic devices revealed damning evidence.

Police sources said they have recovered over 12TB of digital data from her mobile phone and laptop. The forensic analysis indicated one-on-one chats with at least four individuals categorised as PIOs (Pakistani Intelligence Operatives), suspect money trails, and evidence of VIP treatment received during her trip to Pakistan.

She was initially sent to police remand for five days and appeared before the court on May 22. The court then granted an additional four-day custody for further interrogation, which ended on Monday.

The Hisar Police have recovered the meta data from Malhotra’s mobile phone. After going through the data dump, cops will ask for her further custody, said reports.

Jyoti, 33, was among the 12 individuals arrested this month from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in connection with an alleged Pakistan-linked spy network operating in northern India.

Jyoti’s extended police custody ended on Monday, and she was presented in Hisar court. She was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, and as per details of the interrogation, it has been established that she was in constant touch with Pakistan intelligence operatives.

Her phones, laptops, and devices were sent for forensic investigation, reports of which have not been released by the authorities.

The 33-year-old has travelled to Pakistan several times and made vlogs highlighting the food, culture and locations there. She also praised the hospitality she received during her visit to Pakistan.

She was allegedly also in touch with Pakistani handlers during the blackouts when Operation Sindoor was at its peak.



She had also visited Pahalgam just three months before terrorists linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed 26 civilians in a dastardly terror attack.