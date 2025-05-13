A 28-year-old man from Bengaluru, India, was shocked when the doctors told him he had an 80 per cent blockage in the heart. The techie was diagnosed with heart failure despite the fact that he had a healthy lifestyle. He ate right, exercised and loved hiking. He detailed his experience on the Bengaluru subreddit. Some doctors think that the COVID-19 vaccine could be to blame for his condition.

He wrote that he was a data scientist working with a tech firm based in Bengaluru. His job was relatively stress-free and allowed him to work fully remotely. He said that he spent only about four hours a day doing his job. He had time to look after his health and was physically active. The man worked out in the gym and also went hiking occasionally.

He further claims that he neither drank alcohol nor smoked, and isn't even much of a foodie.

The young techie had 80% heart blockage

One day, he started experiencing discomfort in his chest. He did not think much of it, but still had himself checked at a hospital in Whitefield. Shockingly, he was told that he had suffered a mild heart attack. He was in disbelief, especially since not only was he young, but he also took care of his health. Besides, no one in his family had a history of heart disease or diabetes.

He refused to believe the diagnosis and left after an altercation with the hospital staff. Later, he went to a hospital in Aster, where the doctors confirmed the heart attack. He had an 80 per cent blockage in his arteries and was told that severe damage could occur in just a few hours.

He was rushed to surgery, where the doctors implanted a stent. His parents are devastated to learn of their son's condition.

Despite no indulgences, the young techie is questioning the reason for his condition. Doctors think that he could have developed a clot because of the COVID-19 vaccine, which he was likely jabbed with while the virus was still active in his system.

He is now urging youngsters to take care of their health and get themselves tested regularly.