Yogi government increases prize money for arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey to Rs 2.5 lakh

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the reward on the head of criminal Vikas Dubey to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Dubey, who is the main accused in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur on Friday, is absconding after the incident.

"The cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh by UP Director General of Police H C Awasthy," Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.

Eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were gunned down last week at a village near Kanpur by the henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey.

An accomplice of prime accused Dubey has been arrested, while the gangster is still at large.

