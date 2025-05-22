Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday (May 21) assured citizens that "there is nothing to worry about" as panic grows over the coronavirus subvariant JN.1.

Adityanath's statement comes amid a spike in coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 cases across Asia. In India, as of May 19, 257 active cases have already been reported, with Maharashtra seeing a rise from 12 to 56 in one week. The maximum number of cases in India are being reported from the states of Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

The recent surge in cases has been credited to the JN.1 variant and its related descendants, which belong to the Omicron family.

What did Yogi Adityanath say about rising COVID-19 cases?

During a review meeting with the health department, the UP CM directed officials to remain vigilant about the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He also sought to assure the public and said, "There is nothing to worry about given the present situation in Uttar Pradesh".

However, he stressed that "being alert is significant." Adityanath said that while the Indian government "has not issued any guidelines on Covid-19 so far", because of surging cases in Hong Kong, Thailand, and Singapore, "we need to remain alert."

"All teams at medical colleges and hospitals should remain alert," he instructed the officials, adding that medical personnel at hospitals should be kept alert to deal with emergency cases.

