Yasin Malik endgame? India's anti-terror agency NIA compares terror funding convict with Osama Bin Laden

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government repeated its demand for the death penalty for a prominent separatist figurehead by comparing his status to that of deceased Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

Yasin Malik, the chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, has been deemed a facilitator of terror activities in India's Jammu and Kashmir, and is serving a life term in a 2017 terror funding case.

Arguing for India's National Investigation Agency, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued in Delhi High Court that the accused indulged in terrorist and secessionist activities and should be awarded the death penalty, as the case warrants a treatment as one amongst the rarest of rare cases.

"I am obliged (to argue for the death penalty) because, your Lordship, otherwise anyone can plead guilty and avoid the death sentence and in future someone can take them back," Mehta said.

The Solicitor General further argued that Malik was pleading guilty 'tactfully', and said, "If Osama Bin Laden was tried here (India), he would have been permitted to plead guilty."

But Delhi High Court Justice Siddharth Mridul said that Yasin Malik's status cannot be compared to Osama Bin Laden because the Al Qaeda chief "nowhere stood trial". What will happen to Yasin Malik now? The Delhi High Court has now issued a production warrant against Yasin Malik. The next date of hearing is August 9, 2023.

"In view of the ground that Yasin Malik, sole respondent in this appeal, has inter alia pleaded guilty to a charge under section 121 of Indian Penal Code which provides for an alternate death sentence, we issue notice to him… to be served through the jail superintendent," the court ordered.

Yasin Malik was convicted in connection with a 2017 terror funding case by a special NIA court in New Delhi in May 2022.

In March 2020, Malik and six accomplices were charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), the Arms Act 1959 and the Ranbir Penal Code for the attack on 40 Indian Air Force personnel in Rawalpora, Srinagar on 25 January 1990. During the attack four Indian Air Force personnel died.

Yasin Malik is a separatist figurehead from India's Jammu and Kashmir. His organisation Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) spearheaded armed terrorism in the Kashmir Valley until 1994 when Malik renounced violence.

