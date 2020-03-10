Yashodhara Raje hails Scindia's decision to quit Congress 

BJP leader and Jyotiraditya Scindia's aunt Yashodhara Raje welcomed him to the partyfold on Tuesday.

Calling it a "ghar wapsi," Raje recalled her brother and Scindia's father Madavrao Scindia who, she said, was a founding member of the Jana Sangh, which later went on to become the BJP.

This signifies 'ghar wapsi' of the Scindias, she added.

“Rajmata’s blood took the decision in the national interest, the new country will be created, now every distance has ended. @jyotiraditya, I warmly welcome the bold move to leave the Congress,” Yashodhara Raje, the sister of Vasundhara Raje tweeted.

''The Scindias have historically been with the BJP. Our mother also wished they [Jyotiraditya and his father]returned. As for state politics, our hands have been strengthened. 'We saw a glimpse,'' she added.

Those who're calling Jyotiraditya a traitor, have not read history. Would you call every India who fought in the British army a traitor? she argued.