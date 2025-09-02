/Yamuna river crosses danger mark in Delhi; After torrential rains, flood risk looms over low-lying areas | WATCH

The water level of the Yamuna touched 205.75 metres at the Old Railway Bridge of Delhi on Tuesday morning, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres and posing a risk of flooding in the low-lying parts of the city. The river was flowing at 205.68 metres at 6 am at the Old Yamuna Bridge above the danger mark of 205.33 metres after the heavy rain, officials said.

The authorities added that the river has received a discharge of 2.07 lakh cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage, 67,260 cusecs from the Wazirabad Barrage, and 61,958 cusecs from the Okhla Barrage. By 7 am, the level of water inched up further to 205.75 metres after the river received more discharges from the three barrages.

Authorities, on high alert after Haryana’s record water release, have advised residents of the Yamuna floodplains to shift to safer locations, with the river expected to touch the 206-metre evacuation mark by evening, according to a report by Business Standard.

Closure of traffic and public movement announced

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured on Monday that the government is completely prepared to handle the situation. “The Delhi government and all departments are fully alert. The situation is being monitored 24 hours a day. The extensive desilting work done in the Yamuna and drains in the last six months is now showing clear benefits. All the gates are open, and water is not stagnating anywhere. The water is flowing forward unhindered at the same speed at which it is coming," Rekha Gupta said, the Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) cautioned, “In view of the present quantity of water passed from Hathnikund barrage today… and heavy rainfall in the upper Yamuna catchment area… it is informed that the water level at Delhi Railway Bridge may cross 206 m around 17:00 to 20:00 hrs on 2nd September, 2025.”