Wrestlers protest in India: Scuffle breaks out between Khap members during meet - watch

A video of members of a "khap panchayat" scuffling and arguing went viral on social media platforms on Friday (June 2) in the West Indian state of Haryana. The members were gathered in Kurukshetra to plan what to do next over the ongoing protest by top Indian wrestlers. The video showed some of the members of "khap panchayat" shouting and pointing fingers at each other.

It was reportedly a "khap mahapanchayat" and representatives of various khaps and farmers' outfits reached the Jat Dharamshala from different states, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Several medal-winners, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting in New Delhi, asking the government to take action against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing female grapplers, including a minor. #WATCH | Scuffle breaks out between the members of Khap panchayat during their meeting in support of wrestlers' protest in Kurukshetra, Haryana pic.twitter.com/Nj15aQgxZ9 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023 × Similar "khap mahapanchayats" were held as well in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, to show solidarity with the distraught wrestlers. The wrestlers are even mulling over immersing their hard-earned medals in the river Ganga, and even travelling to Haridwar but they changed the plan after the khap and farmer leaders asked them not to.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, "We have taken a decision that Govt must address the grievances of wrestlers and he (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) should be arrested otherwise we will go with wrestlers to Jantar Mantar, Delhi on June 9 and will hold panchayats across the nation."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has filed two FIRs based on the wrestlers' complaints. One of those relates to the allegations levelled by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. #WATCH | Haryana: We have taken a decision that Govt must address the grievances of wrestlers and he (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) should be arrested otherwise we will go with wrestlers to Jantar Mantar, Delhi on June 9 and will hold panchayats across the nation: Farmer leader… pic.twitter.com/dEnpTr4TmL — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023 × Brij Bhushan Singh postpones Ayodhya rally An official said on Friday that the district administration has denied permission to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, to hold a rally here on June 5. But Singh said he postponed the 'Jan Chetna Maharally' at the Ram Katha Park for "a few days" due to the ongoing police probe into the wrestlers' allegations against him.

Circle Officer (Ayodhya) SP Gautam said in view of the events scheduled on World Environment Day on June 5, a request by BJP councillor Chamela Devi on behalf of Singh seeking permission for the rally was turned down.

In a Facebook post, Singh said, "My dear well wishers! With your support, I have served as a member of the Lok Sabha for the last 28 years. I have tried to unite people of all castes, communities and religions, while being in the ruling party or in opposition. It is for these reasons that my political opponents and their parties have levelled false allegations against me."

"In the present situation, some political parties are trying to disturb the social harmony by promoting provincialism, regionalism and caste conflict by holding rallies at various places," Singh said.

(With inputs from agencies)

