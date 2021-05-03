‘Worst is yet to come’, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai on India’s Covid crisis

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said that the Covid-19 situation in India is dire and the 'worst is yet to come'. Google CEO told CNN that it has been 'heartening' to see the kind of attention people at the highest levels in the United States have been giving to the health crisis unfolding in India and other countries.

“The situation there is dire and it has been heartbreaking to see. And I think the worst is yet to come,” said Pichai.

“What's been heartening, at least being here, is definitely seeing the attention here. I realise that at the highest levels, from President Biden, secretary Blinken, there has been focus on engaging to see how we can help India and the other countries being affected,” Pichai added.

Recently, the first US government assistance flight carrying COVID-19 emergency aid supplies landed in India.

A military aircraft Super Galaxy military transporter brought the first supplies to help India to fight the deadly second COVID-19 wave that has wreaked havoc across the country, straining its healthcare system.

The aircraft is carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders and other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid coronavirus tests landed at New Delhi’s international airport.

“The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti,” the US Embassy tweeted.

India is currently recording a world record infection rate of more than 380,000 cases and 3,500 deaths a day and a huge international aid operation has been launched with dozens of countries promising help.

The delivery, which flew in from the Travis military base in California, followed talks this week between US President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The United States is delivering supplies worth more than $100 million in the coming days to provide urgent relief to our partners in India,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

(With inputs from agencies)