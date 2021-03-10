World Environment School is geared toward shaping a future generation for a green planet

How do we ensure that future generations work towards a sustainable future, and use the precious resources of the planet responsibly? The answer is, catch them young.

Mobius Foundation is setting up World Environment School, the first-ever such institution in India and South Asia to take a leading role in promoting Education for Global Citizenship and Sustainable Development.

Located in Kodagu, India, the school will open its doors to students in April 2021.

With the objective of creating awareness among students and providing quality education with respect to the environment, the school aims to provide value-based education in flexible and innovative learning spaces. It will have an international curriculum with a regional and global focus.

WES will create leaders dedicated to environmental custodianship, who will become global citizens, empathetic in the use of natural resources and totally committed to the principles of sustainability.

With a focus on academic excellence, environmental consciousness and character development, WES is committed to educating the whole person in a school of warm-heartedness.

WES will strive to nurture tomorrow’s leaders through experiential education, where students achieve more than they think is possible. It is open to all students who wish to share the school’s vision.

The school, set alongside a lively community and a natural setting, will extend a safe, stimulating environment that will instil in students an awareness of the fragility of our natural world and a sense of appreciation of the larger community that we inhabit. With a dedication to achieve the highest standards of education, the school will keep the needs of the students at the forefront so that they can flourish and find independence of thought.

Imbued with the magic of India, the students will be kept in touch with their local traditions and roots, so that they can appreciate the heritage and cultural richness of the country.

The school environment will foster excellence by challenging students to explore and find themselves intellectually, physically, creatively and spiritually.

A creative and challenging curriculum will allow students to learn about the global issues that plague the environment, in order to inculcate in them a compassionate mindset to stay self-motivated and make a difference in the world.

WES’s academic spaces will be centred around a state of the art library and learning centre.

The academic departments will be divided into ‘pods’ for Mathematics, Physical and Environmental Sciences; English; Languages; Social Sciences; Design and Innovation Centre; Expressive and Performing Arts.

There will be comprehensive facilities like spacious boarding houses, a fully equipped medical centre, a central dining room, a 500-seating main hall as well as extensive sporting and outdoor education spaces including a swimming pool and indoor sports centre.