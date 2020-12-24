Woman with Covid-19 returns from UK, flees quarantine centre to reach hometown in Andhra Pradesh

A woman infected with Covid-19, who allegedly ran away from a quarantine facility in Delhi after her arrival from the UK, has been traced and admitted to a hospital along with her son in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The woman and her son's swap samples were being sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune to determine whether they have contracted the new strain of coronavirus that is spreading wildly in Britain, a health department official said, reports news agency PTI.

After allegedly fleeing away from a quarantine facility in the national capital, the woman reached her hometown Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.

She was then held by Railway police and health officials and hospitalised post-Wednesday midnight.

However, the officials said that woman told them that she was recommended home quarantine and decided to leave New Delhi as she was asymptomatic.

Her son, who went to New Delhi to pick her up, was also admitted and both have been given isolated rooms.

The woman, who works as a teacher in the UK, arrived in New Delhi on December 21 and tested positive for coronavirus following which she was kept in a quarantine facility.

However, she, along with her son, escaped from the facility and boarded a train to her hometown.

The Delhi Police then alerted the railway authorities, who discovered that the woman was travelling in a first-class in AP Express and sent the details to authorities in Rajamahendravaram.



