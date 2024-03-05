Woman stabs husband over missed anniversary gift

A Bengaluru woman is under investigation for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her husband in a domestic dispute sparked by a missed anniversary gift.

The incident, which occurred in Bengaluru's tech corridor, where 37-year-old Kiran, a private firm employee, sustained injuries after his wife, 35-year-old Sandhya, allegedly stabbed him while he slept, provoked by not receiving a wedding anniversary gift.

Reports from the police indicate that the altercation unfolded in the early hours of February 27 when Sandhya, disappointed over not receiving an anniversary gift, resorted to violence, stabbing Kiran with a kitchen knife while he slept.

The attack was said to be fueled by Sandhya's frustration, compounded by Kiran's inability to provide a gift due to his grandfather's recent passing. Despite sustaining injuries to his hand, Kiran managed to defend himself and seek medical help with the assistance of neighbours, prompting police intervention.

The Bellandur police formally filed charges against Sandhya on March 1, following a medico-legal report from the hospital. While the authorities acknowledge the familial nature of the incident, they underscore the severity of the allegations, prompting a comprehensive investigation.

However, the police have allowed the couple time to privately address the underlying issues, suggesting that personal struggles and Sandhya's emotional turmoil may have contributed to her actions. Kiran has expressed a desire for his wife to undergo counseling to address these issues.

This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the domestic pressures individuals face and the necessity of mental health support during personal crises. It prompts a broader conversation about societal expectations and the potential consequences of unmet personal expectations.

As the community grapples with the shock of this incident, there is a renewed emphasis on the importance of accessible mental health services and fostering open communication and understanding within personal relationships.