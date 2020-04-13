Woman in UP throws five children into river Ganga after argument with husband

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district allegedly threw her five children into the Ganga following a tiff with her husband.

The bodies of Aarti and Saraswati, aged 12 and 10, were fished out by divers and efforts are on to trace Maateshwari, Shivshankar and Keshav Prasad.

Manju and her husband Mridul Yadav often quarrelled but this time she threw her children into the river in Jahangirabad village here, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

After throwing her children, she sat at the ghat until morning and informed the villagers about the incident.

It's believed when the woman came to the ghat on Saturday evening, her children raised an alarm but the fishermen there fled believing her to be a witch.

The district magistrate denied reports that the woman threw the children into the river because she could not find food during the ongoing lockdown.