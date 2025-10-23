/Woman from West Bengal gang-raped, robbed in Bengaluru home; 3 arrested

A woman was allegedly gang-raped and robbed of valuables at her rented house in Bengaluru between 9.15 pm and midnight on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. The 27-year-old woman from West Bengal was attacked by five armed men who barged into her house at Gangondanahalli, in the Madanayakanahalli police station area of Bengaluru. A case of gang-rape and robbery has been filed. Three of the five accused have been arrested, police added. The men barged into the house claiming to be “police informants” and questioned the family aggressively about illegal activities.

The police received a distress call at 12.30 am from the elder son of the survivor, following which senior officers rushed to the spot.

“The accused not only committed sexual assault but also took away two mobile phones and Rs 25,000 from the house,” Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police CK Baba said.

“The accused persons threatened her and took turns sexually assaulting her. They then fled with ₹25,000 in cash and two mobile phones from the house,” a police officer said.

“Given the seriousness of the case, a deputy SP-rank officer was assigned to the investigation. After speaking to the woman and others in the house, we learned that five people had entered the residence. We have formed three special teams under the inspector of each police station in the Nelamangala sub-division,” said SP CK Baba.

“We need to interrogate the arrested men in detail to ascertain if the woman and the accused knew each other before,” said the SP who also identified the arrested men as Karthik, Glen, and Suyoga.

Preliminary investigation shows that, besides the victim, another woman, two adults and two children were in the house during the incident.

A case has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 70(1) (gang rape), 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 311 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death).

Police officials said two accused are on the run, and a search is on to catch them.