With Ram Mandir Consecration in days, PM Modi visits temples in southern India

With Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya just six days away, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 16) prayed at Veerabhadra temple located in Lepakshi in southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The temple and the town hold significance in Ramayana, the ancient Hindu epic that describes life and struggles of Lord Ram, his wife Goddess Sita and his brother Laxman.

PM Modi offered prayers at the temple. He was dressed in traditional attire and prayed to Lord Veerbhadra, who is the fiery form of Lord Shiva. During his visit to the temple, PM Modi also heard verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan in southern Indian language Telugu.

According to Ramayan, the warrior bird Jatayu fell in Lepakshi after its valiant effort to stop Raavan, the demon king, who was abducting Goddess Sita. Lord Ram met Jatayu while the latter was taking his last breath. It was Jatayu who told Lord Ram that Sita was abducted by Raavan. Lord Ram was moved by the valiant effort of Jatayu who faced the powerful demon king alone.