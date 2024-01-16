With Ram Mandir Consecration in days, PM Modi visits temples in southern India
Story highlights
PM Modi offered prayers at the temple. He was dressed in traditional attire and prayed to Lord Veerbhadra, who is the fiery form of Lord Shiva. During his visit to the temple, PM Modi also heard verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan in southern Indian language Telugu
PM Modi offered prayers at the temple. He was dressed in traditional attire and prayed to Lord Veerbhadra, who is the fiery form of Lord Shiva. During his visit to the temple, PM Modi also heard verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan in southern Indian language Telugu
With Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya just six days away, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 16) prayed at Veerabhadra temple located in Lepakshi in southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The temple and the town hold significance in Ramayana, the ancient Hindu epic that describes life and struggles of Lord Ram, his wife Goddess Sita and his brother Laxman.
PM Modi offered prayers at the temple. He was dressed in traditional attire and prayed to Lord Veerbhadra, who is the fiery form of Lord Shiva. During his visit to the temple, PM Modi also heard verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan in southern Indian language Telugu.
PM Modi offers prayers at Veerabhadra temple in Andhra Pradesh— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 16, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/847tjwwGUU#PMModi #AndhraPadesh #VeerabhadraTemple #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/SnieGJ6rJf
According to Ramayan, the warrior bird Jatayu fell in Lepakshi after its valiant effort to stop Raavan, the demon king, who was abducting Goddess Sita. Lord Ram met Jatayu while the latter was taking his last breath. It was Jatayu who told Lord Ram that Sita was abducted by Raavan. Lord Ram was moved by the valiant effort of Jatayu who faced the powerful demon king alone.
Just three days ago, PM Narendra Modi visited Shree Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik, Maharashtra.
The PM offered prayers in the Kala Ram Mandir and heard verses from Marathi Ramayan that sing of Lord Ram's arrival in Ayodhya.
Watch | Ram Mandir: Preparations in full swing for Ram Temple, 13.5 lakh ladoos being made for devotees
On Tuesday, PM Modi will also travel to Kerala, another southern Indian state and hold a road show in the city of Kochi. On Wednesday (January 17, he will visit the Guruvayur Temple and offer prayers.
Also Read | Ram Mandir: Who are the shankaracharyas? How are they related to Adi Shankara? Here's all you need to know
Before that, in Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi was slated to inaugurate the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics. He will also take a tour of the academy. He will also deliver an address at the academy.
Also Read | Ram Mandir inauguration 'Modi's function': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Indian PM
An interaction with Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Officer Trainees is also on the PM's schedule. PM Modi will meet Officer Trainees of the 74th and 75th batch. He will also interact with officer trainees of the Royal Civil Service of Bhutan.
(With inputs from agencies)