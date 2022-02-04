With dip in Covid cases on mind, India's national capital orders reopening of schools, colleges, gyms

In view of the dip in the daily confirmed cases of coronavirus, the government of Indian national capital has decided on Friday to reopen schools for all classes from nursery onwards.

The gyms will also open shutters with certain restrictions. The drivers travelling alone in cars will also be exempted from wearing masks.

The announcement of relaxation of Covid restrictions was made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Also Read: Younger population infected more in third wave, says ICMR

The teachers, who are not vaccinated, will not be allowed to come to schools, Sisodia said.

The night curfew will continue for now, but will begin from 11 pm instead of 10 pm, the government said.

The restaurants have been allowed by the DDMA to remain open till 11 pm.

"A number of key decisions were taken during the DDMA meeting on Friday. The decisions were taken keeping in mind the decline in coronavirus cases in Delhi. These decisions will help in ensuring that people's lives and businesses can come back on track," Sisodia said.

Also Read: Fresh spell of snowfall greets tourists in Kashmir Valley

At an online briefing, Sisodia added, "Schools will reopen for classes 9-12 from February 7 and for nursery to 8 from February 14. The classes will continue to be in a hybrid mode."

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres from February 7. "However, colleges will be discouraged to hold online classes and should start offline teaching," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)