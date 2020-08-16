With 63,490 new cases, India's coronavirus tally nears 2.6 million mark

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,589,682 with a single-day spike of 63,490 cases, while the total number of recoveries rose to 18,62,258, pushing the recovery rate to 71.91 per cent on Sunday.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 49,980 with 944 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.93 per cent. There are 6,77,444 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 26.16 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15 with 7,46,608 samples being tested on Saturday.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 1,56,719 active cases, of which 4,854 came up in the last one day. The state recorded 6,844 more recoveries, taking the total cured patients to 4,08,286. As many as 19,749 patients have succumbed to Covid-19 in Maharashtra so far, including 322 in the last one day.

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka followed with 88,138 and 81,284 active cases respectively. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,769 new cases, while Karnataka reported 2,075 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

Globally, India remains the third worst-hit nation, with the US and Brazil in the first and second position with 5,361,165 and 3,317,096 coronavirus cases respectively. The global tally is 21,459,699 cases.