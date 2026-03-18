/WION World Pulse | 'Indian consumer are among sharpest value seekers': Shubhranshu Singh

India's rapidly moving automotive industry has seen a lot of transformation, which is being fairly adopted by the consumers. Talking about the country's consumers, Shubhranshu Singh, who serves as a Global Board Member for the Effie Lions Foundation in New York, said, “Indian consumers are among the sharpest and most conscious value seekers.”

He added, “The basic customer inspiration remains consistent; they are looking for a great machine.” This session on Auto Pulse traces the transformation in the industry as the traditional combustion engine gradually gives way to electric, autonomous, and shared mobility. Examining how the sector is evolving into a software-driven mobility ecosystem, Singh highlighted, “In a country where 40 crore Indians are less than 20 years of age and 65 crore are less than 35 years of age, you can look at the opportunity, that is why global players are flocking here. First-time buyers and users are present in huge numbers.”

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Indian buyers have an emotional bond with their vehicles; sharing an anecdote, Singh said, "Everyone may not see your house, but everybody certainly sees your car.”

“The customer is looking for a great machine; they are looking for safety, security, comfort, sustainability, and reliability,” he added.

Conversations at WION World Pulse summit: