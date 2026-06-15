/WION Health Pulse : Mental Health – The Invisible Pandemic

At WION Health Pulse, to be held on June 17 in Delhi, mental health will be one of the key focus areas. Mental health challenges have emerged as one of the most pressing yet under-recognized public health concerns of our times. Conditions such as anxiety, depression, stress-related disorders and burnout, affect millions of people across all age groups. This session would explore how digital overload and lifestyle pressures are impacting our mental health. It would also delve deeper into the growing mental health burden, the importance of early intervention, reducing stigma, building emotional resilience and creating supportive environments for individuals and families. Bringing together experts from medicine, mental health and digital influence, the discussion aims to foster greater awareness and practical solutions for mental well-being.

At WION Health Pulse, this issue will be discussed by:

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Dr. Rajinder K. Dhamija

A distinguished neurologist and academic leader, Dr. Dhamija serves as Director and Professor of Neurology at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). With extensive experience in neurology, neuroscience education, and healthcare leadership, he has contributed significantly to advancing neurological care and understanding the intersection of brain health and mental well-being.

Dr. Jitendra Nagpal

A renowned psychiatrist, mental health advocate, and life-skills educator, Dr. Nagpal is Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and In Charge of the Institute of Mental Health & Life Skills Promotion at Moolchand Medcity. He is widely recognized for his work in child and adolescent mental health, emotional wellness, suicide prevention, and public awareness initiatives.

Deeksha Mishra

Deeksha Mishra is a prominent Indian digital entrepreneur, luxury lifestyle influencer and parenting content creator. Through her digital platforms, she engages audiences on modern parenting, lifestyle choices, personal growth, and family well-being, bringing an important social and cultural perspective to conversations around mental health in the digital age.