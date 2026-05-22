/Shocking new research reveals 1.2 billion individuals globally suffering from mental health issues

Nearly 1.2 billion people worldwide are suffering from a mental disorder, a new study says. The surge disproportionately affects women and young people, while global healthcare facilities fail to meet adequate care standards.
Nearly 1.2 billion people worldwide are living with a mental disorder, almost double the number recorded in 1990. This surge places mental disorders as the leading cause of disability globally, according to a new study.
The study, led by researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) with partners at the University of Queensland and published in the medical journal The Lancet, found anxiety disorders and major depressive disorders to be the most common. The number of anxiety disorder cases saw a 47 per cent increase between 1990 and 2023.
Findings showed that mental disorder burden peaks at 15-19 years of age, with all 12 of the disorders assessed in the study being present among this age group. Anxiety disorders and major depressive disorders become most prevalent at this age, “which is a critical developmental period that can shape trajectories for education, employment, and relationships”, according to researchers.
Women were also found to be disproportionately affected, with 620 million women globally living with a mental disorder, compared to 552 million men. Females also experience lower self-esteem and a greater tendency towards body-related shame. These differences are likely shaped by a mix of factors, including greater exposure to domestic violence and sexual abuse, increased caregiving responsibilities, and structural inequalities such as gender discrimination.
The study also sheds light on how the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may have influenced these numbers. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, rates of certain disorders were already increasing, but during the crisis, depression and anxiety peaked and remained high. Depression has not returned to pre-pandemic rates. These trends may reflect the lingering effects of pandemic-related stress.
Mental disorders accounted for 171 million disability-adjusted life years, or DALYs. A DALY is a year of life lost due to disability, combining the years lived with disability and the years of life lost due to premature death. Mental disorders were the fifth leading cause of DALYs globally in 2023, significantly rising from 12th place in 1990. This reflects the substantial and growing impact of mental disorders.
The increase in mental health conditions has been accompanied by a disproportional expansion of mental health services. Global Burden of Disease (GBD) analyses estimate that only about 9 per cent of individuals with major depressive disorder globally receive minimally adequate treatment, highlighting major gaps in care. These patterns highlight the need for addressing the “treatment gap”.