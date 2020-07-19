WION exclusive: America's largest warship likely to exercise with Indian Navy amid Chinese aggression



US Navy's USS Nimitz, the world's largest warship, is likely to conduct a drill with Indian Navy's off the coast of Andaman & Nicobar island. Nimitz is already present in the Indian ocean and came into the ocean via Malacca Strait.

The strait, a narrow stretch between Malaysia and Indonesia is a crucial global choke point from which considerable global oil flows to the rest of Asia including China.

The likely India-US drill could happen on the lines of exercise India had with the Japanese Naval forces at the end of June month. The India-Japan Naval exercise was termed "Passex" or passing exercise.

The development comes amidst India-China border standoff. Last month India and China were involved in a violent face-off after "Chinese side took a premeditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties" according to Ministry of external affairs.

Nimitz aircraft carrier is coming from South China sea and was part of wargames along with USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Both conducted dual-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea which according to US Navy was to "demonstrate our commitment to regional allies, our ability to rapidly mass combat power in the Indo-Pacific, and our readiness to confront all those who challenge international norms that support regional stability.”

The development is also significant given the increased Chinese presence in the Indian ocean. China has its only overseas military base in Djibouti in the horn of Africa, located strategically at the mouth of crucial sea lanes connecting the Suez Canal, the Gulf of Aden and wider Indian ocean.

Meanwhile, it looks a significant possibility that Australia may join India, US & Japan for Malabar exercise expected to happen later this year. All 4 countries already have a working arrangement called Quad whose foreign ministers met last year.

