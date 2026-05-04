/Will TVK ally with DMK or AIADMK in Tamil Nadu to form government? Here’s what we know

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made a surprise turn in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, as the debutant is leading in over 170 seats, according to the latest trend by ECI. However, one question still being pondered about Vijay right now is whether the TVK would integrate with the DMK or the AIADMK if its numbers are close to forming a government in the state and it needs support from another party in Tamil Nadu.



Actor Joseph Vijay, widely known as Thalapathy, entered politics in 2024 by launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and has since maintained that it will contest elections independently. Ahead of the polls, he framed the upcoming contest as a “democratic battle” rather than merely an election. "TVK will never compromise our politics for anyone or anything," Thalapathy said.

BJP attempts to persuade TVK

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There were earlier reports suggesting that the BJP was trying to persuade TVK to form an alliance before the assembly elections, but Vijay dismissed these claims. In February, the party reiterated that it would not align with the BJP despite mounting pressure.



Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam spokesperson Felix Gerald also clarified on counting day (May 4, 2026) that the party was confident of forming the government on its own, as early trends indicated a strong debut. He reiterated that TVK has ruled out alliances with any party in the state and aims to secure power independently. “DMK was running about in a dark room, now they know the reality, TVK will form the government on its own,” he said.