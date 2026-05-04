/Who ruled longest in Tamil Nadu? Check full list of top 5 CMs by tenure

M. G. Ramachandran, or "MGR," was the first film star to serve as a Chief Minister in India and the founder of the AIADMK. His decade-long rule was defined by populist measures that directly benefited the common man, most notably the expansion of the Mid-day Meal Scheme in schools. His immense cinematic popularity translated into an unbreakable bond with the electorate, allowing him to remain undefeated in three consecutive assembly elections until his passing in office.