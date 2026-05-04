/Who ruled longest in Tamil Nadu? Check full list of top 5 CMs by tenure

From M Karunanidhi to MK Stalin, the history of Tamil Nadu's political leadership is dominated by iconic figures from the Dravidian movements. These are the top five formidable leaders who served the state the longest, each leaving a distinct mark on the social and economic fabric.
Known affectionately as "Kalaignar," Karunanidhi was a towering figure in Dravidian politics and a prolific writer. Over his record-breaking 18 years as Chief Minister, spread across five terms, he championed social justice and infrastructure development. His tenure was marked by the implementation of numerous welfare schemes and a strong advocacy for state autonomy and Tamil linguistic pride. He remains a symbol of the DMK's enduring influence in the state.
An iconic leader known as "Amma," Jayalalithaa transitioned from a successful acting career to become one of India's most powerful politicians. During her 14-year tenure over six terms, she became famous for her "cradle-to-grave" welfare programs, including the Amma Canteens and various schemes for women and children. Her leadership style was characterised by a strong central authority and a dedicated mass following that viewed her as a maternal protector of the poor.
M. G. Ramachandran, or "MGR," was the first film star to serve as a Chief Minister in India and the founder of the AIADMK. His decade-long rule was defined by populist measures that directly benefited the common man, most notably the expansion of the Mid-day Meal Scheme in schools. His immense cinematic popularity translated into an unbreakable bond with the electorate, allowing him to remain undefeated in three consecutive assembly elections until his passing in office.
K. Kamaraj, a legendary figure of the Indian National Congress, is often called the "Kingmaker" of Indian politics. His nine-year tenure is considered a "Golden Age" for education and industrialisation in Tamil Nadu. He introduced the revolutionary Mid-day Meal Scheme to combat student hunger and increase school attendance, a model later adopted nationwide. His simplicity, integrity, and focus on grassroots development earned him the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.
The current Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin, assumed office in 2021 and has recently entered the top five longest-serving leaders. Following in the footsteps of his father, M. Karunanidhi, Stalin has focused on the "Dravidian Model" of governance, emphasising inclusive growth and administrative efficiency. His term has been noted for significant investments in public transport, such as free bus travel for women, and a proactive approach to urban infrastructure and industrial growth across the state.