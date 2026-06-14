/'Will now work under PM Modi': Rebel TMC MPs to merge with Nationalist Citizens Party of Tripura

The former ruling party of India’s eastern state of West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), is facing a fresh political crisis after a group of rebel party MPs decided to join the Nationalist Citizen Party of India, or NCPI, based out of neighbouring state of Tripura.



The move comes after days of internal unrest inside the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Banerjee led West Bengal for 15 consecutive years, before she was ousted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in May.

According to reports, several TMC lawmakers had earlier explored the possibility of being recognised as the “real TMC” in Parliament. They were also believed to be preparing a claim over the party’s official symbol.

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TMC MPs including Yusuf Pathan, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Sudip Bandyopadhyay met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in New Delhi on Sunday.

Dastidar, who is leading the rebel faction, said they will sit separately in parliament and "work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"We command two-thirds majority. We will be part of the NDA and work under the leadership of the Prime Minister," she added.



The meeting took place amid strong speculation about a split within the party’s parliamentary unit.

However, those speculations now appear to have ended, with the rebel MPs expected to shift to the NCPI instead of fighting for recognition as a separate TMC faction.

The crisis comes at a difficult time for the Trinamool Congress. The party is still dealing with the political shock of its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Since then, the TMC has been hit by open signs of internal disagreement. Several MPs and MLAs are reportedly unhappy with the growing control of Abhijeet Banerjee, the party’s national secretary and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew.

On Sunday, Abhijeet Banerjee wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying that the TMC remains one single and indivisible party. The letter was delivered to the Speaker by TMC MPs Kirti Azad and Sagarika Ghose.

In the letter, Abhijeet opposed any move to recognise the rebel group as a separate faction. He said no such recognition should be granted.