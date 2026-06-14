/All 14 Indian crew members rescued after MSV Virat sinks off Oman coast, heads to Mumbai

The Indian Embassy in Oman announced on Sunday (June 14, 2026) that all 14 crew members aboard the Indian flagged MSV Virat have been successfully rescued during the operation, confirming that all members are safe and in good health. The embassy also added that they are now aboard Jabal Ali 9 heading to Mumbai.



In a post on social media platform X, the Embassy said, “Rescue operation involving Indian Flagged MSV Virat 1 has been completed. All 14 crew members have been rescued and are presently onboard Jabal Ali 9 heading to Mumbai. The crew members are safe and in good health.”

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has confirmed that all 14 Indian crew members aboard the Indian-flagged vessel MSV VIRAT-1 are safe after the dhow sank about 80 nautical miles off Ras Al Hadd, Oman. The crew's safety was ensured through a prompt rescue operation and close coordination among Omani authorities, the Embassy of India in Oman, maritime agencies and other stakeholders.

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How does the vessel sink?

The DGS said it remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and security of Indian seafarers and is closely monitoring developments. According to sources, the vessel sank due to a mechanical malfunction. "In a closely coordinated and ongoing rescue operation at sea, 11 of the 14 crew members of MSC Virat 1 have been rescued and taken onboard by MV Jabal Ali 9. The rescue operation of the remaining members will be completed shortly. It has emerged that the vessel experienced an engine failure, and the crew eventually transferred safely to a liferaft. Rescue operation is presently underway through ships in the vicinity, under the coordination of the Omani authorities. The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel, Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew. Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in the vicinity of the incident," the Indian Embassy in Oman said.