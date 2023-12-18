Will driverless cars run on Indian roads? Minister Nitin Gadkari clears the air

Nitin Gadkari, India's Minister of Road Transport and Highways, voiced strong opposition to the introduction of driverless cars in the world's fifth largest economy after the Member of Parliament from Maharashtra's Nagpur cited concerns over potential job losses for drivers.

"I will never allow driverless cars to come into India because it will take away the jobs of several drivers, and I will not let that happen," Gadkari was quoted as saying by Business Today.

While expressing a welcome for Elon Musk's Tesla to operate in India, Gadkari laid out a condition that could impact the electric vehicle giant's plans.

He specified that Tesla could not manufacture vehicles in China for sales in India, stating, "We will allow Tesla to come to India, but they cannot manufacture in China and sell it in India. That is an impossible thing to happen," Business Today reported.

In the past, while Elon Musk has criticised what he claimed were India's high import taxes, New Delhi remains averse to the idea of letting Tesla sell electric vehicles made in China.

Gadkari's remarks on driverless cars: What do they mean?

Gadkari's remarks highlight the intersection of technology, employment, and international trade policies in India's evolving automotive landscape.

The government's approach towards autonomous vehicles also reflects a policy of caution than a sense of excitement over innovation whose potential may impact human jobs in India where a large number of people are employed in transportation sector.

In addition to addressing concerns about the future of transportation, Gadkari underlined the significance of hydrogen as the fuel of the future. He affirmed New Delhi's move to embrace the advanced technology for improving public infrastructure.

"Hydrogen is the futuristic fuel, and we are working towards bringing the best technology to help in enhancing public infrastructure."

What's the bottom line?

As India navigates the evolving landscape of mobility and energy amid spree of innovations, the government's decisions will likely have far-reaching implications for both the automotive industry as well as the workforce.