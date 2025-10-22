/Wife throws acid on husband on Diwali under suspicion of extramarital affair

In a shocking incident in India's Gujarat, a woman brutally attacked her husband with boiling water on Diwali under the suspicion of an extramarital affair. The wife first threw hot water and then poured acid on him. The 33-year-old victim, named Ronak, was severely injured in the attack. The wife has been arrested.

Ronak was a food delivery agent from Satellite. He told police that his wife had been arguing with him frequently for the past year.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“She first poured boiling water on him while he was under a blanket,” a police officer said.

“As he tried to escape and remove his clothes, she threw acid on him, causing serious burns," the officer added.

The victim is currently receiving treatment for severe burn injuries, while police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to this violent Diwali attack.

Meanwhile, in India's capital city, Delhi, multiple burn injury cases were reported after the Diwali celebration on Tuesday (Oct 22).