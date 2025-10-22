Google Preferred
Wife throws acid on husband on Diwali under suspicion of extramarital affair

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 22, 2025, 01:09 IST | Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 01:09 IST
Wife throws acid on husband on Diwali under suspicion of extramarital affair

Representative image Photograph: (Canva)

Story highlights

 The wife first threw hot water and then poured acid on him. The 33-year-old victim, named Ronak, was severely injured in the attack. The wife has been arrested.

In a shocking incident in India's Gujarat, a woman brutally attacked her husband with boiling water on Diwali under the suspicion of an extramarital affair. The wife first threw hot water and then poured acid on him. The 33-year-old victim, named Ronak, was severely injured in the attack. The wife has been arrested.

Ronak was a food delivery agent from Satellite. He told police that his wife had been arguing with him frequently for the past year.

“She first poured boiling water on him while he was under a blanket,” a police officer said.

“As he tried to escape and remove his clothes, she threw acid on him, causing serious burns," the officer added.

The victim is currently receiving treatment for severe burn injuries, while police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to this violent Diwali attack.

Meanwhile, in India's capital city, Delhi, multiple burn injury cases were reported after the Diwali celebration on Tuesday (Oct 22).

As per the data from the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Burns Surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a total of 60 burn cases were recorded between October 19 and October 21.

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...

Trending Topics