/Every part of Pakistan is in reach: The Power and politics of BrahMos

India’s BrahMos missile, a homegrown supersonic weapon, has become a defining symbol of India’s defence self-reliance and technological strength. (Supersonic means the missile travels faster than the speed of sound—over 1,200 km/h—allowing it to strike targets with extreme speed and precision.) Co-developed with Russia, the BrahMos reportedly played a key role in striking Pakistan’s military bases during the May 7–10 conflict—known as Operation Sindoor—where it demonstrated unmatched precision and power.

The BrahMos story began in 1993, when Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, then Secretary of DRDO, visited Russia to explore joint work on supersonic missiles. During his visit, he came across a half-finished supersonic engine project that had been abandoned after the Soviet Union’s collapse due to a lack of funds. Recognising the potential of collaboration, this meeting laid the foundation for a landmark defence partnership.

Five years later, on February 12, 1998, Dr. Kalam and Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister NV Mikhailov signed an agreement to create BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between DRDO and Russia’s NPOM, with India holding 50.5% and Russia 49.5%. The venture was established to design, develop, and market the world’s only supersonic cruise missile, bringing together Indian innovation and Russian experience.

The first contract, signed on July 9, 1999, included India’s contribution of $126.25 million (about ₹11,110 crores today's price conversion ) and Russia’s share of $123.75 million (around ₹10,890 crores). Work began that same year in the specialised laboratories of DRDO and NPOM. The first successful launch took place on June 12, 2001, from a land-based launcher at Chandipur, Odisha. Since then, BrahMos has been displayed at major international defence shows, beginning with MAKS-1 in Moscow in 2001, marking India’s entry into the global missile arena.

Following numerous successful tests, the BrahMos was inducted into the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. It flies at a speed of Mach 2.8 (about 3,430 km/h)—nearly three times the speed of sound. Its success is rooted in India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), launched in 1983 to achieve self-reliance in missile technology. Originally designed for land and ship launches, the BrahMos was later modified in 2013 for air-launch capability, making it adaptable across all major platforms.

“The most challenging task,” said S.K. Mishra, former Director General of DRDO, “was to integrate the BrahMos missile on the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet.” The redesign, handled by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), was estimated by Sukhoi to cost ₹1,300 crore, but HAL completed it for just ₹88 crore, showcasing India’s engineering excellence.

The BrahMos’ global reputation grew rapidly. In 2024, India delivered BrahMos missiles to the Philippines, marking its first export of the supersonic system. This followed a $375 million (₹33,000 crore) deal signed in 2022, with a second batch delivered in April 2025. S.K. Mishra noted that other countries, including Argentina, have also shown strong interest, demonstrating BrahMos’s global credibility.

At present, India has three BrahMos variants—air-launched, land-based, and submarine-launched. The missile operates in two stages: a solid-fuel booster for take-off, followed by a ramjet engine that propels it to Mach 3 speed, allowing it to fly from 15 km altitude to just 10 metres above the ground. Its “fire and forget” principle means that once launched, it needs no further guidance. With a low radar signature, high speed, and massive impact power, it is extremely difficult to intercept.

Originally limited to 290 km under Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) rules, the BrahMos’ range was extended to 450 km after India joined the MTCR in 2016. Ongoing tests aim to develop a new 800 km version, featuring an upgraded ramjet engine and improved guidance systems, including an INS (Inertial Navigation System) that works even without GPS, and external navigation through GPS, GLONASS, and NavIC satellites. The new version, expected by 2027, promises greater accuracy and resilience against jamming.

Once tests are complete, the Navy can upgrade its existing 450-km BrahMos missiles to the 800-km version through software updates—modifying only the fire-control graphical interface (the computer system used by operators to select targets and monitor launches). The Army and Navy will induct the upgraded version first, followed by the air-launched variant.

In March last year, the Defence Ministry signed its largest-ever deal worth ₹19,519 crores to buy over 220 BrahMos missiles for the Indian Navy. About 20 warships, including India’s latest destroyers and frigates, are already equipped with vertically launched BrahMos systems. Following Operation Sindoor, the Defence Acquisitions Council, led by Rajnath Singh, also approved 110 more air-launched BrahMos missiles worth ₹10,800 crores for the IAF.

Calling Operation Sindoor a “trailer,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that every part of Pakistan is now within BrahMos’s reach, sending a powerful message to India’s adversaries. Speaking on October 18, after flagging off the first BrahMos batch from the Lucknow unit with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh described the missile as a symbol of India’s growing self-reliance and technological power.

He said, “India believes its enemies cannot escape the power of BrahMos.” Referring to Operation Sindoor, he added, “If India could create Pakistan, it also knows what to do when the time comes,” making his message unmistakably clear.

During the same event, Singh noted that the Lucknow facility will produce around 100 BrahMos missiles each year for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, generating a ₹3,000 crore turnover and ₹500 crore in GST revenue. He praised the speed and efficiency of the project, which has strengthened both BrahMos’s reputation and Lucknow’s industrial identity. He also highlighted PTC Industries’ contribution in setting up the Strategic Material Technology Complex, proving that India is moving rapidly toward full self-reliance in defence production with strong private sector participation. From strategic material production to ready-to-fit critical components, India’s entire missile supply chain is now domestically developed.