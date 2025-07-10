Why the pilots of the crashed Jaguar couldn't eject?

A twin-seater trainer version of the Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Wednesday near Rajasthan's Churu, killing both pilots. A family member of one of the two deceased pilots revealed today the reason they couldn't eject.

Gyanendra, the elder brother of Squadron Leader Lokender, said the deceased is survived by his wife, one-month-old son, sister, mother, father, and grandparents. He further said that he was on leave till June 30, and they talked three hours ahead of the fatal accident.

"He made the highest sacrifice that a soldier can make for his country. He died while serving his country. He died while saving civilians. My family and I are very proud of him. He is survived by his wife, a one-month-old son, his sister, mother, father, and (paternal) grandparents. His last leave was on 30 June. We had a family function that day to celebrate the birth of his son. He rejoined work on 1 July. We talked on text 3 hours before the accident and on a video call the night before," he said today.

What caused the Jaguar accident, and why couldn't the pilots eject?

Gyanendra said a technical fault may have caused the accident. He said they died trying to save civilians on the ground.

"As per the information we got, there was a technical fault with the craft because of which it started crashing over a densely populated area. They managed to fly the craft away from that area, but in the process, their craft got very close to the ground. In a Jaguar Trainer, if you go below 500 feet, then you cannot eject. That's why the copilots could not eject from the plane," he added.

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday regretted the loss of lives. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the incident.