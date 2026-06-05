/Why obesity and high blood sugar levels are rising rapidly among Indian adults, expert reveal

India has experienced a significant rise in obesity and high blood sugar levels among adults, according to the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), noting a growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases in the country. The rise in adults comes with lifestyle changes, dietary habits, urbanisation, and genetic factors. The trend is contributing to an increasing burden of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and other metabolic disorders.



The National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) found that 30.7 per cent of women falling in the age group of 15 to 49 years were overweight or obese in 2023-24, up from 24 per cent in NFHS-5, which was conducted in 2019-21. Meanwhile, the proportion of men found to be overweight or obese rose from 22.9 per cent to 27.3 per cent in the same age group. The data also indicated a substantial rise in elevated blood sugar levels.



All those women aged 15 years and above also found with high or very high blood sugar levels, or those going through medications to control blood sugar, have witnessed a significant rise to 17.8 per cent in NFHS-6 from 13.5 per cent in NFHS-5. It coincides with the rising prevalence of upsurged blood sugar levels, which act as a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular ailments and stroke. The NFHS-6, conducted during 2023-24, covered over 7.1 lakh women and more than one lakh men in India.

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Doctor highlights issue due to prevalence of sedentary lifestyles

Dr Ashish Saini, Consultant, Endocrinology, Kailash Deepak Hospital, stated that one of the biggest factors behind the surge is the growing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles. Long hours spent sitting at workplaces, commuting and using digital devices have significantly reduced physical activity levels among adults. Reduced movement lowers calorie expenditure, promotes weight gain and affects the body's ability to use insulin effectively, increasing the risk of elevated blood sugar levels.



"Dietary patterns have also changed dramatically. Traditional diets rich in whole grains, pulses, and vegetables are increasingly being replaced by foods high in refined carbohydrates, sugar, unhealthy fats, and calories. Frequent consumption of packaged snacks, sugary beverages, fast food, and oversized portions contributes to excess weight gain and insulin resistance," Dr Saini said.



"Another important factor is abdominal obesity, which is particularly common among Indians. Research has shown that Indians tend to accumulate fat around the abdomen even at lower body mass index (BMI) levels compared to many other populations. This visceral fat is metabolically active and strongly linked to insulin resistance, prediabetes, and type 2 diabetes, "he added.



Dr Saini noted that stress and poor sleep are emerging as additional risk factors, as chronic stress can raise cortisol levels, encouraging fat storage, which affects blood sugar regulation. Similarly, Poor sleep has also been linked with increased appetite, weight gain, and reduced insulin sensitivity.



He also said that genetics plays a significant role in the growth of stress. "Indians are considered more susceptible to developing diabetes due to a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental factors. This means that even modest weight gain can significantly increase diabetes risk in some individuals." Dr highlighted that rising obesity and high blood sugar levels are not limited to older adults, but younger populations are experiencing an increasing amount of cases due to unhealthy eating habits, reduced physical activity, and early exposure to metabolic risk factors.