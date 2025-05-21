Axiom-4 launch: Why is Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's spaceflight delayed to June 8th?

The need to test, replace and further test a few critical spacecraft components resulted in the American Axiom-4 human spaceflight mission being pushed from May 29th to June 8th. Indian astronaut and Air Force test pilot Shubhanshu Shukla is the pilot of this mission that is to liftoff from Florida, US. "That's exactly what pre-flight checks are for- to confirm the flight-worthiness of every single component before launch day," explained Sarah Walker, Director, Dragon Mission Management at SpaceX during a media briefing.

Elaborating on the reasons behind the one-week delay for the Axiom-4 launch, Sarah explained that each Crew Dragon spacecraft undergoes specific tests and integration, depending on when it is flying next. While SpaceX has at least eight spacecrafts, they are not working on readying all of them at the same time.

In preparation for Axiom-4, when the new craft meant for the mission was being inspected, SpaceX teams found that a wire harness had to be replaced, because it did not pass the high potential safety test(one that is meant to verify the insulation strength). After replacement, the new wiring harness also must undergo a safety test.

In simple terms, a wiring harness is a bundled arrangement of electrical wires and cables that transmit power or signals within a device or system. It could be termed as an organized "nervous system" for electronic components, ensuring they can communicate and function properly.

Further, the SpaceX teams observed that the parachutes that are meant to slow down the Dragon craft during descent, did not pass the inspection. "We detected evidence of moisture in the bags that the parachutes were packed in," Walker said, adding that it took time to get that replaced.

In space missions, even the most minor performance issues can lead to mission failure.

Parachutes are typically stored in dry and controlled environments, because moisture can degrade the material of the parachute, cause the weakening of parachute material, it could also affect the electronic systems and associated metal parts. During the extreme temperatures encountered during spaceflight, there is also the likelihood of the moisture freezing and affecting the properties and characteristics of the parachute fabric.

Speaking of the busy schedule of SpaceX's human spaceflight missions, Sarah said that the firm had been executing six human spaceflight missions per year, for the last three years. She added that 2025 was an incredibly busy year, as SpaceX will be undertaking six human spaceflight missions between March and August.

About the Axiom-4 mission

Axiom-4 will carry a crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station, where they would stay for two weeks and perform 60 experiments. The astronauts would be flying on the SpaceX Falcon9 rocket and the Crew Dragon capsule.

This mission will facilitate the return to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, given that each nation’s first and only government-sponsored spaceflight had taken place more than 40 years ago. The Ax-4 crew members will represent their nations in Low Earth Orbit and perform scientific experiments and demonstrations that are of high national importance.

For India, the Axiom-4 mission is a result of deepening Indo-US Space cooperation, which came to the fore during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the United States in June 2023. Back then, President Biden had announced Indo-US collaboration on Human spaceflight and the mission to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station, marking the highest point in India-US space ties.

Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight atAxiomSpace, will command theAxiom-4 mission, while ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as pilot. The two mission specialists are ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be the first Indian to fly to the International Space Station, and the second Indian to fly to space after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who flew on a Soviet Mission in 1984. The Indian Government has paid almost $64mn(Rs.550cr) for Shukla's training and spaceflight as part of Axiom-4.

As per the present launch timeline, Shukla will blastoff to space on the SpaceX Falcon9 rocket at 6:41pm Indian time, Sunday, 8th June. The launch will be carried out from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Centre, Florida. This launch pad was built in the 1960s to accommodate the Saturn V rocket that was used in the Apollo series of missions, including the maiden moon landing by Apollo11. Further, this launchpad has been used for multiple launches of the space shuttle. Since 2019, this site has been leased to SpaceX, which launches its Falcon9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.